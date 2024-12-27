L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.29. 237,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,916. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

