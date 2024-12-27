Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Lantheus stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

