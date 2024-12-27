L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
