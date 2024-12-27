L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. 228,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,063. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

