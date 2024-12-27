Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 15,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

