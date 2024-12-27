Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Mattel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.