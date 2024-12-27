Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.08 and traded as high as C$15.83. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 28,030 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Financial cut Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Medical Facilities

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. The firm has a market cap of C$377.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.12.

In other Medical Facilities news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,631. This represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.