Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 88,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 738,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 128.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Mesoblast by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

