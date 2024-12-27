MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.61. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 250,452 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
