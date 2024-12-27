Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Jay A. Pack Sells 59,165 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $869,725.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,852. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 622,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,777. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mission Produce by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

