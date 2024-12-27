Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 307.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Moncler Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.
Moncler Company Profile
