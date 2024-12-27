Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 307.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Moncler Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

