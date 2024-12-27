Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,243.31 ($15.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,272.58 ($15.95). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($15.89), with a volume of 66,351 shares.

Monks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,245.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

