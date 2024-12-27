N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 136270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.30 ($0.49).

N Brown Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.62.

N Brown Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.