N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 136270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.30 ($0.49).
N Brown Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.62.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than N Brown Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.