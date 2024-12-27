National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.71 on Friday, reaching C$131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,815. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$98.04 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

View Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.