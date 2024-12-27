National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.71 on Friday, reaching C$131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,815. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$98.04 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.50.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
