National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Insider Sells $3,200,595.37 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $3,200,595.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,147,805.36. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NHC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $111.76. 34,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.43. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 35.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

