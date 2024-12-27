Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 88,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,210. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

