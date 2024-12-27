Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 88,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,210. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
