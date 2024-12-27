Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 192.9% in December

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the November 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,092,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTDOY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Nintendo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

