Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $13.84. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 4,342 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
