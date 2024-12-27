Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $13.84. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 4,342 shares changing hands.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.2% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 269,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

