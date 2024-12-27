O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OIIIF opened at $1.15 on Friday. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About O3 Mining
