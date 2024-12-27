O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OIIIF opened at $1.15 on Friday. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

