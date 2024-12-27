Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Onconetix Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,884. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconetix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.37% of Onconetix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

