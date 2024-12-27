ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $2.81. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 17,671 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. Analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 654,818 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

