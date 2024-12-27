Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 435.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.