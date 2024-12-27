Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECOW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 12,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,014. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

