Patrick Duffy Purchases 2,854,286 Shares of Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Duffy acquired 2,854,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.00 ($12,409.94).
Patrick Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Patrick Duffy bought 250,631 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,005.05 ($1,245.37).
- On Thursday, November 7th, Patrick Duffy purchased 137,874 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,102.99 ($685.09).
Sunstone Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Sunstone Metals
Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.
