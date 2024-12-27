Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

