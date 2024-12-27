Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

