PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PNF remained flat at $7.51 during midday trading on Friday. 32,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $8.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
