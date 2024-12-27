PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PNF remained flat at $7.51 during midday trading on Friday. 32,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNF. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund by 69.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

