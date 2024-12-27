Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 72000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Plato Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.
Plato Gold Company Profile
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
