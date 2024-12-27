Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Down 46.3% in December

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRENW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

