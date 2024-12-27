Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SQFT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 21,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,523. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
