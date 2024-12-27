Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 21,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,523. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

