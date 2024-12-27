Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.16. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,690.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

