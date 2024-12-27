Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.16. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
