ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $86.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 8,804,056 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
