ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $86.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 8,804,056 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

