Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in December

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Puma has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

