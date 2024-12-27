Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in December

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Puma has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.66.
Puma Company Profile
