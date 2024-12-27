Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.32. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

