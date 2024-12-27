Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 1,833.3% in December

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 12,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Renault has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

