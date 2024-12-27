Reviewing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX)

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powell Max and Performant Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Max $46.62 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $120.78 million 0.00 -$7.52 million ($0.10) N/A

Powell Max has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Max N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Powell Max and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Performant Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Powell Max.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Powell Max on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services. The company also offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. It offers services to government and commercial healthcare markets. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

