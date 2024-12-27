Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 32,024,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 4,443,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RZLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.