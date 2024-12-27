Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 40,381,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Down 8.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.