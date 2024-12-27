Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $7.88. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 100 shares.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

