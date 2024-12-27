Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $336.55 and last traded at $338.08. 912,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,395,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.72.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total value of $5,616,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,210.16. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,315,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

