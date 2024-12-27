Sandra Beaver Sells 1,586 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $17,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,038.60. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 541,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,928. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

