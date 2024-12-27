Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Grows By 344.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
36Kr Price Performance
KRKR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.58. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
About 36Kr
