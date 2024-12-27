Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Grows By 344.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

36Kr Price Performance

KRKR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.58. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

