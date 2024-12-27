Short Interest in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Rises By 233.2%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTO. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Almacenes Éxito stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 54,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,872. The stock has a market cap of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Almacenes Éxito has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

About Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Almacenes Éxito’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

