Short Interest in Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Rises By 131.8%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the November 30th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

