Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Increases By 401.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 97,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,937. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

