Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Increases By 401.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 97,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,937. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
