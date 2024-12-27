Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Drops By 66.7%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brother Industries stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.