Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Drops By 66.7%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brother Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Brother Industries stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $42.95.
About Brother Industries
