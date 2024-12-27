Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 87.6%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

CNBX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

