Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 87.6%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
CNBX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
