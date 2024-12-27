Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Expands By 118.6%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the November 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 250,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,441. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

