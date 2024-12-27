Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 661.3%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 661.3% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GALKF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.