Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 661.3%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 661.3% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GALKF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

