Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Grows By 218.2%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
