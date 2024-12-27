Short Interest in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Drops By 47.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Reservoir Media Stock Performance
Reservoir Media stock remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Reservoir Media
