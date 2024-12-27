Short Interest in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Drops By 47.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Reservoir Media stock remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

