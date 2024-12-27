Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Decreases By 43.5%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,633,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 4,658,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.4 days.

Seatrium stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

