Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Decreases By 43.5%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,633,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 4,658,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.4 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Seatrium stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Seatrium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seatrium
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.